Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for culture and heritage met this week in Quebec to share strategies.

P.E.I. Culture Minister Doug Currie was at the meeting looking for ideas to continue the growth of the Island's creative economy, in particular with a digital culture focus.

The 13 ministers' discussions included the challenges that the digital revolution presents for the compensation of creators and copyright management mechanisms.

The ministers also talked about the potential impact of changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.