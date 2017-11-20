P.E.I. has more to offer than Anne of Green Gables, potatoes, lobster and beaches, says the province's new five-year action plan for culture and creative industries.

The document, Cultivating Growth, was released Monday afternoon and includes many changes to the bureaucracy around creative industries, and a fund to support expansion in the local film industry — although no dollar amount is specified.

"Islanders live in a culture that is strong but capable of even more," the document said.

The strategy lays out more than three dozen actions, including:

Initiate a local Film Media Fund to support homegrown, independent film development.

Establish a peer review process for cultural and artistic programs and services.

Develop a digital archive of the Prince Edward Island Heritage and Museum collection.

Invest in a Craft Development Centre in partnership with the P.E.I. Crafts Council.

Expand apprenticeship and training programs in the cultural sector.

Encourage expansion of high-speed internet to help creative industries and workers.

Develop an ambassador program for travelling Island artists.

Establish an advisory council to identify and support affordable artist live-work spaces.

Some of the recommended actions relate to overhauling the province's bureaucracy around arts and culture, including creating a Creative Industries Secretariat within Innovation PEI to manage cultural development initiatives, and establishing a P.E.I. Arts Commission to provide guidance and oversee funding for cultural activities.

Finding new markets for P.E.I. creations

Much of the strategy is aimed at growing creative businesses and finding new markets for those products. Those include a recommendation to establish a Creative Industry Market Development Program.

P.E.I.'s Indigenous people are also mentioned several times as key — the strategy suggests collaborating with Indigenous people to develop learning initiatives about Mi'kmaq history and culture for Islanders and newcomers.

The strategy was created with input from focus groups, group interviews and pop-up cafés across P.E.I. this year, as well as a public online survey which gathered more than 1,500 responses.