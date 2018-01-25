The province is investigating after about 180 litres of diesel fuel spilled in the parking lot of a transport company in Souris, P.E.I.

Wade MacKinnon, manager of investigation enforcement with the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said the spill happened on Jan 15., when a CTMA Transport vehicle was being filled at the property on Lea Crane Boulevard.

Environmental charges against the company are possible, he said.

"There are regulations under the Environmental Protection Act on requirements for monitoring your fuelling, and as well as reporting spills and clean up of spills. So there's several things that we're looking into at this time," MacKinnon said.

Wade MacKinnon of the provincial Department of Justice and Public Safety says CMTA will be responsible for the "extensive" cleanup costs. (CBC)

MacKinnon said officials are not sure yet how much fuel leaked, but believe it is about 180 litres.

Soil testing

MacKinnon said the "extensive" cleanup began immediately after the spill, and he expects it to be complete by the end of the week. He said the cleanup extended beyond the company's property line. Monitoring will continue to determine how far the spill spread and, he said, despite initial concerns there are no signs the spill reached the town's water supply.

The diesel spill took place in the CTMA parking lot on Lea Crane Boulevard in Souris. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

MacKinnon said a consultant has been hired to do excavation, monitoring and soil testing, adding CTMA will be responsible for the large cleanup bill.

"Any time you're doing soil excavation and then the soil has to be trucked to an approved facility … the costs will be extensive," he said.

Investigation ongoing

MacKinnon hopes to have the investigation completed by Feb. 1.

CTMA confirmed details of the fuel spill with CBC, but declined to comment.