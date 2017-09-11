A P.E.I. couple isn't sure when they will be able to come home as they wait out Hurricane Irma on a cruise ship in the Caribbean.

"For the most part people are taking it in stride, given what's going on in Fort Lauderdale as you watch this thing come across the Caribbean," Chris Roach said.

"We're inconvenienced, but that's pretty small compared to what other people are having to go through."

Hurricane Irma devastated several Caribbean Islands before turning its wrath on Florida. The extent of the damage there is still not known.

Roach and his wife boarded the Harmony of the Seas in Fort Lauderdale, along with 6,500 passengers and 2,000 crew, on Sept. 2 for a seven-day cruise. News that the storm could affect the cruise started to circulate a couple of days later. By Wednesday it was clear they would not be able to return to Fort Lauderdale as planned on Saturday.

The ship waited out the storm in the southern part of the Caribbean but is now heading north. It could be at dockside in Fort Lauderdale as early as 8 a.m. Tuesday, but that will depend on the U.S. Coast Guard deciding whether the port is safe to open.

Royal Caribbean is picking up the cost of the extra cruise days, Roach said.