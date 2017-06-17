The P.E.I. Home and School Federation announced the winner of the Crossing Guard of the Year award on Friday.

Dana Doyle, the guard for Prince Street Elementary School in Charlottetown, is this year's recipient.

Students from the school wrote letters to Doyle expressing their appreciation for keeping them safe getting to and from school everyday.

Federation president Lisa MacDougall praised Doyle in a news release.

"She is a positive role model and takes her job as a school crossing guard very seriously, knowing that she has a big responsibility to keep children safe as they travel to and from school," she said.