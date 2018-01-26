Crime Stoppers P.E.I. is celebrating 29 years of operations on the Island.

About 100 people from the organization, police and the community attended Crime Stopper's annual general meeting on Friday.

"We're rejuvenated, we're able to put more time and effort and monies into the schools," said Don Reed, president of Crime Stoppers.

The largely volunteer-based organization is partnering with schools and community groups to fund programs aimed at preventing youth crime.

"Every school that has a program in the school, the incidence of crime drops 27-30 per cent," Reed said. "Youth today, especially students, they listen to their peers, they're not listening to police, they're not listening to their parents, they don't listen to clergy and they don't really respect a lot of our generation, but they do respect and they do listen to their own peers."

Most don't claim reward

Crime Stoppers has also seen increased participation from the community and Reed notes that almost 90 per cent of tipsters choose not to claim a reward.

​"From our start, we've been responsible for close to $3.4 million in proceeds back from crime," Reed said. "One thing that really makes me proud is our cost per successful tip each year ranges between $38 to $40."

Friday was also the official launch of their Pink Shirt campaign and sales of T-shirts. Reed said all the money generated from sales will go back into youth programs.