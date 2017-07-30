As Crime Stoppers adapts to new ways to submit tips, there's one way the organization doesn't want to be contacted – through Facebook.

Phil Pitts, the coordinator and manager at P.E.I. Crime Stoppers, said that the organization receives several tips each month from people on the social media platform. But their attempts to reach out through their accounts defeat an important part of the service.

"Our program is based on anonymity so when we receive them via Facebook messenger we just delete them," he said.

Pitts said prospective tipsters should submit information about crimes through the Crime Stoppers website, over the phone or through text messaging.

He said that Crime Stoppers is adapting to new forms of communication, but that the organization's purpose can't be compromised.

"We want to provide a program where they can submit a tip without fear of reprisals or anything like that," he said.

"So the anonymity part is key to the program."