The City of Summerside is increasing user fees at Credit Union Place by three per cent this year.

This will impact minor sports teams renting ice time and members of the general public going for a swim or using the gym.

Coun. Tyler DesRoches, chair of the community services committee, said it was necessary to keep pace with the cost of running the facilities, noting there was no increase to user fees last year.

"We've had an increase the previous two budgets and then last year with other revenue streams coming in, we did not feel that it was needed," he said.

"But then our director and senior management pointed out that if we keep going without having an increase that it won't be smoothed out and then one year we'll have to do a 10 per cent increase to get it back to where it should be."

Outdoor facilities remain free

Adult memberships will increase by an extra $1.49 a month, and ice time by just under $4 an hour beginning March 1.

Meanwhile, DesRoches said council decided outdoor facilities — ball fields and the turf field, including lighting and lining — will continue to be free, which will last until at least March 31, 2019, when the current budget period ends.