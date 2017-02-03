Credit Unions on P.E.I. have renewed their agreement for naming rights to Credit Union Place in Summerside, P.E.I.

The new agreement runs through to 2028.

"Through the last decade we have seen the value this facility has given to the Island community and are so very pleased to be continuing this wonderful partnership," said Sarah Millar, general manager of Consolidated Credit Union in Summerside, in a news release.

The city won't disclose publicly much the agreement is worth.

The Credit Union's relationship with the sports centre goes back to its opening in 2007.

Birthday party planned

The city is also planning a party to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the complex, which will include a number of free events.

Access to Fit Stop, The Lanes and the Aquatic Centre, with special activities in each.

An outdoor winter wonderland hosted by Confederation Bridge.

A performance by Cirque Atlantic.

A hockey game: Summerside Western Capitals versus Yarmouth.

Fireworks.

The birthday party will be March 4.