Former credit union worker charged with fraud and theft

A young woman from Charlottetown has been charged with fraud and theft from the credit union where she used to work.

The charges against Abby Martina Gallant cover a period of two years, ending in October 2016, while she was working at the Provincial Credit Union in Charlottetown.

According to court documents the 25-year-old allegedly took the money from six credit union customers. The charges relate to theft and fraud over $5,000 but do not provide more information on the specific amount of money involved.

Charlottetown police issued an arrest warrant for Gallant early in October, and charges were formally laid in December.

Management of Provincial Credit Union would not discuss the charges against Gallant, except to say members' accounts are not at risk.

Gallant has not entered a plea, and the charges against her have not been proven.

The case is back in court Thursday.

