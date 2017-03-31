Kathleen Hamilton believes that a lot of women do not identify with their creative side.

When they do tap into their creativity, the experience leaves women feeling amazing and energized.

Tapping into creativity

"We have so much energy. And, that energy can be applied to all the different aspects of our lives, like our families, our relationships and our work," said Hamilton, a P.E.I. author and creativity coach.

But sometimes, that creative side is discarded because of responsibilities such as work and childcare, she said. That lack of energy can especially be the case as the dark days of winter lead into the spring.

Hamilton knows all too well what is it like to be disconnected from her creative side. In the 1990s, she had a successful career in public relations. But despite the success, she noticed an intense "uncomfortable pressure" and "extreme discontent" building up inside her. She said the feeling left her not wanting to go to work anymore.

Then one day she was at a bookstore in Charlottetown and picked up a copy of The Artist's Way by Julia Cameron. The book changed her life. She started writing, took voice lessons and went to theatre auditions.

"Everything just opened up for me," she said.

Hamilton changed her life in the 1990s and got in touch with her creative side after working in public relations. (Submitted)

Hamilton was able to tap into her creative side. Now, she is passing on her experiences and the creativity tools she's learned along with educator Lise Morin by hosting the Spring Creativity Infusion — two days of workshops in Charlottetown April 8-9.

'It's all about doing'

Hamilton explained that participants will gather in a circle and engage in different forms of art — body mapping, yoni art, music, voice, movement and writing, to name a few.

"It's all about doing. It's completely experiential. So, it's a time for creative self-discovery and renewal. I'm just going to create a safe space for and guide women step by step through this process of trying out and exploring and discovery," she said.

"It's really not about being good at anything. It's about opening the doors of possibility."

Anyone interested in registering for the workshops can email kathleenhamilton@eastlink.ca. The workshops will be held on the second floor of Trinity United Church on Richmond Street.