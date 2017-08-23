A P.E.I. student has won a prestigious scholarship to the University of New Brunswick.

Madeleine Crawford is receiving a Schulich Leader Scholarship worth $80,000.

Crawford, who is from Cornwall, graduated from Bluefield High School and is entering the bachelor of science program at UNB in the fall.

She told CBC News she has had an interest in science for a long time.

"Ever since I was little I was always in science fairs trying to find new innovative ways to make positive changes to help other people in life and in my community," said Crawford.

"One of the first science fair experiments I did is I had created a dairy-free yogurt for my sister who had become lactose intolerant."

Student council, Best Buddies, theatre

The Schulich scholarships are specifically for students entering science, technology, engineering, or math programs.

As well as academic achievements, the scholarships also recognize leadership. Some of Crawford's extracurricular involvement included student council, Best Buddies, and community theatre.

The Schulich Scholarships were established in 2011 with a $100 million endowment from Seymour Schulich. They are awarded annually to 50 students graduating from a Canadian high school.