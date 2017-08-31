A single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Bedeque, P.E.I. resulted in a power outage for about 800 Maritime Electric customers for about two-and-a-half hours.

According to East Prince RCMP, just after 5 p.m., a woman from Ontario lost control of her car on Route 112, and struck a utility pole, flipping the car onto its roof.

The woman was tested at the scene and subsequently arrested for drunk driving, said RCMP.

The power had to be interrupted to do repairs, according to police, and homes and businesses from Fernwood Road in Bedeque to Summerside lost power from around 7:30 to 10 p.m.