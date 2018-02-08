A 34-year-old Island man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Orwell, P.E.I., on Thursday, according to RCMP.

Police say the man's vehicle was travelling on Route 210 near Orwell and collided head-on with a second vehicle, sending both vehicles off the road.

The 34-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of his injuries. The second man was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The Department of Transportation had Route 210 closed on Thursday morning for investigators but it was reopened near noon.

Local fire departments as well as Island EMS, the Department of Transportation, and an RCMP accident reconstruction team assisted with the investigation.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The fatality was the third on P.E.I. highways this week.