People in Crapaud, P.E.I. and surrounding communities are taking action to attract a new doctor after Health PEI announced that Dr. Joey Giordani plans to relocate his practice from Crapaud to Cornwall in the new year.

More than 100 people attended a meeting at the Crapaud Community Hall in P.E.I. Wednesday night to express their concerns and discuss next steps.

Giordani took over a private practice in Crapaud a few months ago and has about 2,000 patients, according to Health PEI. The agency said Giordani plans to continue serving most of his current patients when he moves to Cornwall, about a 20-minute drive away.

The meeting was led by Green Party Leader and District 17 MLA Peter Bevan-Baker.

"They were looking forward and bringing solutions to what we can do to try and secure a new doctor or at least access to primary medical services here," he said. "People were very solutions-focused."

The plan now, Bevan-Baker explained, is for the community to be proactive and attract a new doctor to Crapaud. A committee has been started to look for one.

Another solution was setting up evening walk-in clinics.

Bevan-Baker says people were 'very solutions-focused' at the meeting. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

There's also a possibility of bringing in a nurse practitioner, which Bevan-Baker said would be a collaborative effort between the community and the health department.

'It's heartbreaking'

Bevan-Baker explained that people were shocked and disappointed when Giordani's departure was announced.

Lisa Gallant, the pharmacist at the South Shore Pharmacy in Crapaud, said the news was "heartbreaking."

Local pharmacist Lisa Gallant says her clients are worried about their health. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It's difficult to see my patients, my customers come in very worried about their health. We have people with all kinds of chronic conditions who feel like no one's going to be there to follow their care."

Some cited concerns around the longer trip for some seniors in Crapaud to travel to Cornwall.

Pat Smith, a Victoria village councillor, said she was shocked when she heard her doctor is leaving.

"I think there are essential services that are needed in a community to make a community vital," she said. "Rural Prince Edward Island is under threat as it is right now, losing services and population, and I think a healthy robust health-care system in the area is absolutely essential for a healthy robust community, and I think that's a right that we have as a community to have that service."

Meeting with the health department

Bevan-Baker and Progressive Conservative MLA Jamie Fox met with the health minister Wednesday morning.

Jamie Fox called for a march on Province House to demand better health care across the Island. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Fox said he "wasn't very optimistic" coming out of that meeting.

"I think they failed to see the magnitude of the situation in this area and across the Island," he said.

In an email, Health PEI said, "We certainly appreciate the concerns expressed by the community members who participated in the meeting with the minister yesterday. We had a very good discussion about primary care access in Crapaud and the physician complement, and we remain committed to continuing those conversations."

Call to action

Fox said the loss of a doctor in Crapaud is "an erosion of service to rural P.E.I."

During the public meeting, he said, "With the legislative assembly sitting, maybe it's time we send a message to Mr. MacLauchlan and we have a rally in front of the legislative assembly."

The attendees responded with applause, with several voicing their support.

Doctor within his rights to relocate

​Health PEI said while it finds it Giordani's decision to move unfortunate, as a fee-for-service physician operating a private family practice he's within his rights to relocate and reduce his practice.

The agency said if people are no longer on the doctors list they can contact the Patient Registry Office to get matched with another doctor at 1-855-563-2101 or complete the application form online.

CBC reached out to Giordani for comment, but did not receive a response.

​Giordani was not at the public meeting in Crapaud.