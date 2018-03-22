Crapaud celebrates brighter, cleaner library

The public library in Crapaud, P.E.I., is planning a grand re-opening.

Over the last year the library went through some major renovations and is now double the size it was before. Some of the additions include a kids' space and new shelving.

Mayor Mike Connolly said the community feedback has been positive.

"It's brighter, it's cleaner, the shelving's more efficient," said Connolly.

"There's more amenities for the people that come in too, like the computer space and the little kitchen where the coffee and things are. There's a bit of a lounge area there too where you don't have to take out a book. You can stay in the library and read as well."

Some of the renovations were covered by a $25,000 grant through ACOA.

The official celebration of the re-opening is Thursday starting at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

