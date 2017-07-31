Crapaud, P.E.I., held it's annual exhibition this past weekend as Islanders flocked to the emerald fields and red-mudded strips to pull tractors, race lawnmowers, visit the animals, eat cakes and much more.
This year the exhibition paid special attention the Mi'kmaq community, hosting elder prayers, flag ceremonies, drummers, dancers, smudging and performances.
There were a lot of animals to meet or even pick up and pet, everything from roosters and bearded dragons to llamas, snakes, turtles and more.
The horse-pull competition was no easy feat. Horses paired up and dragged down the strip with heavy weights behind them.
Pole-bending took place on Saturday. Horses darted through poles with speed and grace.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'I'm terrified': Coyotes spotted in outskirts of Charlottetown
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'Where the water meets the rails': Brewery planned for downtown Summerside