Crapaud, P.E.I., held it's annual exhibition this past weekend as Islanders flocked to the emerald fields and red-mudded strips to pull tractors, race lawnmowers, visit the animals, eat cakes and much more.

Look at the dust fly! The lawn-tractor pull took place Saturday morning. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

This year the exhibition paid special attention the Mi'kmaq community, hosting elder prayers, flag ceremonies, drummers, dancers, smudging and performances.

You're looking at the traditional Mi'kmaq Jingle Dress dancers. They were part of the line-up of entertainment at the Crapaud Exhibition over the weekend. (Donna Allen/CBC)

There were a lot of animals to meet or even pick up and pet, everything from roosters and bearded dragons to llamas, snakes, turtles and more.

You wanna pet a llama? (Donna Allen/CBC)

Horses galore! (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The horse-pull competition was no easy feat. Horses paired up and dragged down the strip with heavy weights behind them.

The exhibition featured a horse-pull competition on Sunday. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Pole-bending took place on Saturday. Horses darted through poles with speed and grace.

Galloping along (Donna Allen/CBC)