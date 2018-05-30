Crack cocaine seized in western P.E.I.
A 53-year-old man is facing drug-related charges after crack cocaine was seized in western P.E.I.
53-year-old man facing charges
The incident happened Tuesday outside a home in Alberton.
Because the investigation is ongoing, RCMP say they cannot release any more details, including the man's name or the quantity that was seized.
The man will appear in court at a later date.
With files from Natalia Goodwin