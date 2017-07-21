The PEI Snow Crab Association says it understands the Department of Fisheries and Oceans decision to close the season early.

Fishing was supposed to be allowed until July 28th but DFO decided on Thursday to close it a week early because of the risk of endangered North Atlantic right whales getting caught in fishing gear.

There is currently one right whale entangled, several more have been disentangled in the last few weeks and at least one whale has died tangled in gear.

The eighth dead right whale in the last two months was found this week.

'A major problem'

Carter Hutt, the head of the association, said it's something he's never seen before.

"This year it seems to be a major problem," he said.

Carter Hutt, the head of the PEI Snow Crab Association, says of its 27 fisherman only one hasn't reached the quota.

"The fishery is obviously having an impact."

Hutt said 26 of the Island's 27 crab fishermen have already caught their allowed quota, leaving only one slightly short.