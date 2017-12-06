Support for the P.E.I. Liberal Party is at its lowest levels since 2004, according to the most recent poll by Corporate Research Associates.

However, the Liberals still remains the preferred party on the Island.

CRA asked 600 Islanders between Nov. 1 and 30: If an election were held today, for which party would you vote?

The chart below shows how the numbers from November compare with August.

Party August 2017 November 2017 Liberal Party 45% 37% Progressive Conservative Party 24% 28% Green Party 18% 25% New Democrat Party 12% 11% Other 1% 0%

The number of undecided voters was up one percentage point to 27 per cent.

Nearly half of respondents — 49 per cent — expressed satisfaction with the provincial government, while 41 per cent said they were not satisfied.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker remains the preferred leader for Islanders in the latest Corporate Research Associates poll, despite dropping four points from August to November. (Legislative Assembly of Prince Edward Island)

Support for Premier Wade MacLauchlan was stable — up one point to 27 per cent — though Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is still the first choice for Islanders when it comes to the leader they want. Bevan-Baker dropped four points from August to 33 per cent.

James Aylward was up one point to 14 per cent.

The per cent of respondents who were undecided on their preferred leader was 18, up two points from August.

The poll has a margin of error of four percentage points, 95 times out of 100.