Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker moved ahead of Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan as first choice for premier in the most recent poll from Corporate Research Associates.
The February edition of the quarterly poll had Bevan-Baker about the same as in November, with the support of one third of Islanders. MacLauchlan's lead meanwhile fell eight points to 29 per cent. Bevan-Baker's lead is within the 5.6 percentage point margin of error for the poll.
|May
|Aug.
|Nov.
|Feb.
|Wade MacLauchlan (Liberal)
|38%
|46%
|37%
|29%
|Peter Bevan-Baker (Green)
|27%
|22%
|31%
|34%
|Jamie Fox (PC)
|13%
|11%
|13%
|12%
|Mike Redmond (NDP)
|7%
|5%
|5%
|4%
|Results within 5.6 percentage points
Satisfaction with the MacLauchlan's Liberal government also took a hit, with just half of those reached completely or mostly satisfied, down from 60 per cent in November.
Support for the parties themselves is largely stable. The Progressive Conservatives suffered the largest drop, but the change is with the 6.9 percentage point margin of error for decided voters. The Liberals still retain the support of half of decided voters.
|May
|Aug.
|Nov.
|Feb.
|Liberal
|58%
|64%
|46%
|48%
|PC
|20%
|19%
|25%
|19%
|Green
|16%
|9%
|22%
|26%
|NDP
|7%
|8%
|7%
|7%
|Results for February within 6.9 percentage points
The number of undecided voters was up significantly, to 24 per cent from 15 per cent in November.
The poll reached 304 Islanders by phone between Feb. 3 and March 1.
