Virtual 3-way tie in P.E.I. politics, poll suggests

With Liberal support down, the Green Party holding, and Progressive Conservative support up in a poll released Wednesday, the three parties on P.E.I. appear to be in a virtual three-way tie.

The poll is from Corporate Research Associates, based on telephone interviews done from May 2 to 28.

If an election were held today on Prince Edward Island, for which party would you vote? November February May Liberal 37% 42% 34% Green 25% 34% 33% PC 28% 17% 26% NDP 11% 6% 7%

Party popularity was based on a sample size of 400 decided voters, providing a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The total number of people polled was 600. Two hundred did not respond to the party preference question, saying they didn't know, did not plan to vote, or did not want to say.

Liberal support fell despite very little movement in the level of satisfaction in the performance of the government or in the popularity of Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

The popularity of the party in a CRA poll is at its lowest level since 2004.

