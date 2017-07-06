Twenty seniors on P.E.I. will be receiving Old Age Security and Canada Pension Plan cheques late this month.

Service Canada has confirmed the cheques are late for 20 of the 321 recipients who get cheques by mail. Public Services and Procurement Canada and Canada Post are exploring what is causing the delay.

Direct deposits were not affected.

The payments were released June 28, and Canada Post has five business days to get the cheques to people. A spokesperson with Service Canada said usually the payments arrive before then, and that's why people are concerned.

Anyone who hasn't received their payment should contact Service Canada immediately. The toll free number for Canada and the U.S. is 1-800-277-9914.