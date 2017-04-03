The P.E.I. Writers' Guild has announced the short list for this year's Cox and Palmer Island Literary Awards.

The short-listed candidates by category are:

L.M. Montgomery P.E.I. Writing for Children Award: Lisa Penny, Suzanne Mills, Pierce Smith, Courtney Anderson, Madelaine Sibbick, and Jessica Watts.

Milton Acorn Poetry Award: Margo Connors, Michael Page, Ann Howatt.

Maritime Electric Short Story Award: Tanya Nicolle MacCallum, Suzanne Mills Joel Gillespie, Malcolm Murray.

Creative Non-Fiction Award: Brian Higgins, Irene Larkin, Louise Burley, Rick Sparkes, Margot Maddison-MacFadyen.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on May 7 at the Mack on Great George Street in Charlottetown. The gala takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The host of the ceremony is CBC P.E.I.'s Karen Mair. This is the 30th Cox and Palmer Island Literary Awards.