The first phase in Cows Creamery's $5 million expansion aims to be completed by summer.

The 20,000-square-foot expansion will add additional freezer and cooler space as the ice cream company gears up for higher demand and growth in the international market.

"We're really busting at the seams here currently," said Chad Heron, the vice president of Cows Inc.

"Not just on the space, but also on office space …Everything's kind of expanding at once, so we need some more room."

After phase one is complete, the creamery will hold off on beginning phase two of the expansion until the fall — that'll include an extra 5,000 square feet of office space.

Currently running a 'just-in-time inventory'

Currently, Heron said, the company is just meeting demand. The larger space to store products, he added, will allow them some wiggle room to meet larger orders.

"We're kind of running a just-in-time inventory a little bit more than we want to be," he said.

"We like to have more stock on hand and to be able to meet big orders without having to be quite so busy."

Heron said there's been a "slow growth" in the company's 35-year history.

However, the Cows Creamery products added in the last 10 years — including various cheeses as well as salted and unsalted butter products — are "ramping up" growth considerably, he said.

