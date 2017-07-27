Cows Inc. will receive a loan of $65,810 through ACOA's Business Development Program to pay for new equipment for chocolate production.

The loan was announced Thursday by Member of Parliament for Charlottetown Sean Casey on behalf of the federal minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains — the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

Cows Inc. has seasonal and permanent locations in five provinces across the country, with its newest location in Whistler, B.C. (Submitted by Jessica MacDonald)

Cows will foot the rest of the bill to pay for the equipment.

"Having increased demand for our products is certainly a good thing, and we're working hard to fill that demand," said Jackie McIntyre, CEO of Cows in a news release.

"With ACOA's financial and professional support we are able to acquire the necessary equipment to put more of our tasty treats on retail shelves in a faster and more efficient manner."