Three cheeses from P.E.I.'s Cows Creamery brought home ribbons from the American Cheese Society competition in Denver, Colo. last month.

Cows won first place for its extra old and Appletree smoked cheddars, and a second place ribbon for Avonlea clothbound cheddar.

"It is really nice to be recognized in such a big way," said Cows wholesale manager Andrea White in a news release.

"We pride ourselves on making high quality products using Prince Edward Island milk."

The annual competition attracts entries from across North America, with more than 2,000 cheeses submitted this year.