A cow from Belmont, P.E.I. has broken her own record for fat production during a single lactation period.
Accent-P of Oceanbrae Farms also held the previous record for a Canadian Milking Shorthorn, which she set in 2014. She was named 2015 Canadian Cow of the Year.
But during a 305-day lactation cycle last year, Accent P shattered her previous 707 kg of milk fat record. She produced
- 10,789 kg of milk.
- 807 kg of fat.
- 378 kilograms of protein.
Accent-P averaged 7.5 per cent milk fat content, but on some days was producing more than 10 per cent milk fat.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Confederation Bridge to offer self-serve shuttle for $15
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. loses full-time jobs in 2016