A cow from Belmont, P.E.I. has broken her own record for fat production during a single lactation period.

Accent-P of Oceanbrae Farms also held the previous record for a Canadian Milking Shorthorn, which she set in 2014. She was named 2015 Canadian Cow of the Year.

But during a 305-day lactation cycle last year, Accent P shattered her previous 707 kg of milk fat record. She produced

10,789 kg of milk.

807 kg of fat.

378 kilograms of protein.

Accent-P averaged 7.5 per cent milk fat content, but on some days was producing more than 10 per cent milk fat.