A cow is dead and two vehicles are heavily damaged after a collision in Millview, P.E.I.

The rogue cow wandered from a farm on Drake Road around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 when it was struck by a Pat and the Elephant van, according to RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

The cow was then hit by a Toyota Camry coming the opposite way, he said.

Rearranged schedule

The manager of Pat and the Elephant said the van has remained out of service while they wait to see if it can be fixed.

Pat and the Elephant — a transportation service for Islanders with mobility issues — said it has rearranged its schedule to try to keep serving all its clients, but is been warning passengers there could be longer waits.

The Camry received about $3,000 worth of damage, RCMP said. Neither of the drivers were injured.

RCMP have spoken with the farmer who owns the cow but said they haven't determined whether

charges will be laid.

The accident is still under investigation.