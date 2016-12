Some farmers on P.E.I. have a lot of green in their fields this winter.

They're seeding winter cover crops to reduce soil erosion and improve productivity.

Good weather this fall has allowed one farmer to plant more than ever.

"This year, being a warmer fall, we even extended our seeding season of the winter wheat until October the 18 this year, which was about 10 days longer than normal," said potato farmer Melis Visser.



Visser put in 600 acres of winter wheat this fall and about 1,100 acres of other cover crops — most of the land he farms in and around Victoria, P.E.I.

Potato farmer Melis Visser of Victoria, P.E.I., was able to plant more winter cover crops this year because of good weather this fall. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We do it for a few reasons. The biggest reason, holding the soil," said Visser. "Also it picks up the nutrients that are left from a potato crop for our winter wheat, and it helps with the crop rotation in the spring that some of the field work is already done."

Some of the crops, including oats, will be disked back into the soil in the spring, according to Visser. Winter wheat will be harvested next summer and sold.

Research ongoing

Agriculture Canada has started a three-year research program this fall to see which varieties of winter wheat and winter barley work best in P.E.I.'s climate, especially with late season potato varieties.

"That will help farmers make better decisions about winter cover crops," said Visser.