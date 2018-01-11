A photograph of Covehead lighthouse in P.E.I. National Park taken by an Island photographer is one of five scenic locations featured in a new stamp series from Canada Post.

Photographer Anne MacKay said having her photo commemorated on a stamp is a privilege.

"It's always great to get an image of P.E.I. out there and it captures a lot of what people enjoy looking at in Prince Edward Island — beautiful shorelines and a very accessible little lighthouse," she said.

"It's just a lovely location and the lighthouse is just nestled in amidst those swirling sand dunes."

'A cross-Canada voyage'

From Far and Wide is a new, permanent stamp series, which means it will see wide distribution, said Jim Phillips, director of stamp services for Canada Post.

'It's a cross-Canada voyage of great spots.' - Jim Phillips, Canada Post

"These are ones that you're going to see on a lot of mail, as opposed to a commemorative stamp, which has a limited run — harder to find, harder to get. When you ask for a booklet of 10 this is what you'll get."

"It's a cross-Canada voyage of great spots."

Phillips said Canada Post created the From Far and Wide series as a response to surveys that found Canadians want to see more Canadian landscapes on their stamps. The series also includes a St. John's street and Point Pelee National Park.

The stamps, which can be ordered now on the Canada Post web site, will be released Monday.