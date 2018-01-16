Captain's court martial hears questions about cadet's missing note

The court martial of a former army cadet commanding officer is into its second day in Charlottetown.

Army reserve Capt. Todd Bannister, 46, is accused of making crude sexual comments to two female cadets starting in 2012.

He's facing three charges of behaving in a disgraceful manner, and three charges of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

On Tuesday, Bannister's lawyer asked questions about a note that was written by one of the women outlining her complaint.

Lieut. Tracy Enman, who took over command of Bannister's army cadet unit, told court she typed out the woman's handwritten note.

She said she then mailed the typed note and the handwritten version to her superior officers in the Canadian military.

The prosecutor told court the handwritten note is now nowhere to be found.

The court martial, being held at HMCS Queen Charlotte, began Monday and is slated to run five days.

Bannister has been under suspension as commander of a cadet corps in Charlottetown since the unit found out about the allegations.