Court martial proceedings against army reserve Capt. Todd Bannister have been adjourned until Friday.

The prosecutor told court Thursday she has received new information that needs to be investigated. She did not say what that information is.

The judge adjourned court until Friday at 10 a.m.

Bannister, who was commanding officer of an army cadet corps in Charlottetown, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of behaving in a disgraceful manner, and three charges of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

It is alleged that he made inappropriate sexual remarks to female cadets.