An Island man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing an ATM, snowmobile and helmet in March.

34-year old-James Kent Myers appeared in Charlottetown court today.

He pleaded guilty.

His lawyer Yolande Murphy said he had been going through a bad time financially for years, and that after a fall out with his family he turned to drugs to cope, worsening his debt.

She said financial strain led to the events in March, which involved him stealing a snowmobile and helmet from Toy Master Motor Sports.

He then drove to the a gas station in Winsloe, P.E.I., forced the door open using a small tractor and took the ATM. He loaded the machine onto a snowmobile and drove it home. He was later found by police, trying to pry the ATM open.

History of thefts

Judge Nancy Orr said that it appeared Myers' actions were deliberate and required a lot of planning.

"This is quite a mess you put yourself in, Mr. Myers," she said.

Police seized these tools and snowmobile helmet from Myers. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Orr pointed to Myers' record, which shows he has committed other thefts dating back more than 10 years, including an incident in 2013 when he attempted to steal an ATM from another gas station.

Orr said that the repeat offence of a similar nature had to go into consideration for her sentence.

Stealing not an option

As for the reason of financial trouble, Orr told Myers that stealing is not an option. She felt Myers still hadn't gotten that message from his 2013 offence and punishment.

Orr said the reason her sentence was so light was because of the impact, especially financial it will have on Myers' family.

Police say this small tractor was stolen, and used to force open the doors of the convenience store. Police say the thief returned the tractor, then took off on a stolen snowmobile. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

She gave Myers credit for the time he's already spent in custody, but will have to serve an additional 14 months. He also has to pay more than $12,000 in fines and damages.

Orr did say she felt rehabilitation was still an option for Myers as long as he takes the necessary steps to get counseling and treatment for his drug abuse, and any other issues that may be leading him to turn to crime.