Country music alliance to promote artists young and old on P.E.I.

​Country music artists across the Island now have a new organization designed to support them.

The P.E.I. Country Music Alliance is the brainchild of Island musicians Wally Young and Dean Dunsford and was created to help promote country artists young and old across the province.

"There's just not an outlet for the country genre on the Island," Young told Mainstreet P.E.I.

The alliance is a non-profit organization, Young said, that will hopefully give further exposure to artists so people can enjoy their music.

To help grow the organization, and preserve the sound of country on the Island, he'll be hitting the road to interview county singers from tip to tip across P.E.I. to hear the stories and record the music of local musicians.

Young said he'll record the interviews and songs to be archived for future generations.

'Enjoy and support country music'

To be a member of the alliance, there's no criteria other than "enjoy and support country music" — although Young said there is a $25 membership fee, which he said will go toward artist promotion and the across-Island interviews.

Country music associations, or alliances, in other provinces have helped aspiring artists "immensely," he said, which is a big reason for establishing the group here.

The alliance, alongside the North Rustico Lions Club, are putting on a country music show as a fundraiser for both organizations.

The show runs from July 5-8. More information can be found on the P.E.I. County Music Alliance Facebook page.

