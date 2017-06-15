The Island is buzzing in anticipation of BridgeFest 150, set for this weekend.

There will be fireworks. There will be music. There will be boat rides.

Festivities begin Friday night, and will continue Saturday evening and throughout the day on Sunday.

"We have something for everyone," said Michel Le Chasseur, general manager of Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, the company responsible for operating and maintaining the bridge.

"We've been working at it for a long time," he said. "I think we've put together a good show that would interest the whole family."

Strait Crossing Bridge Limited is partnering with the IWK Foundation and Canada 150 to host the event.

Music, bridge tours, fireworks

Borden-Carleton will host a series of activities including the IWK Run for Families, main stage performances, bridge and boat tours, and helicopter rides.

Have you ever dreamed of walking or running across the Confederation Bridge? Now is your time at #BridgeFest150! https://t.co/RLGODNVumj pic.twitter.com/qOdNh4CuJo — @tourismpei

Kicking things off on Friday night will be a concert at the Marine Rail Park followed by a major fireworks display. Le Chasseur said the display will be "rivalling the biggest one we've ever seen on P.E.I."

Most festivities will take place in Borden-Carleton with the exception of the event's official concert on Saturday night at Credit Union Place in Summerside.

Burton Cummings will headline the concert. Jimmy Rankin, frontman for the Rankin family, and Makayla Lynn will also perform.

"It'll be a great evening and certainly a great way to sort of culminate the BridgeFest events and certainly a great way to feature a great Canadian artist like Burton Cummings during Canada's 150. We're certainly pleased to be a part of the BridgeFest event," said JP Desrosiers, the director of community services for the City of Summerside.

Burton Cummings is well known for hits with The Guess Who. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Bridge a 'game changer'

BridgeFest 150 celebrates both the Confederation Bridge's 20th anniversary and Canada's 150th.

"It's a good match," said Le Chasseur, who said the building of the bridge "was a game changer for Prince Edward Island."

"People like the freedom of the bridge, the reliability. It is a robust structure, and it works. And again, delivers on the promise that was made."

There's also a third anniversary to mark: Credit Union Place is celebrating its 10th.

"For us to have an opportunity to play host with the Confederation Bridge in both of our birthday years is certainly an interesting thing and something that we're proud to be a part of," Desrosiers said.

The Confederation Bridge will be temporarily closed to all traffic on Sunday, June 18 between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the BridgeFest 150 IWK Run for Families.

The bridge first opened to traffic on May 31, 1997.

Entertainment all weekend long

Here is BridgeFest 150's schedule of events :