P.E.I.'s chief coroner said his office is investigating the recent death of an inmate of the Provincial Correctional Centre.

Last weekend, the Justice Department confirmed that an inmate recently died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, after being taken there for health issues.

The department would not confirm the name of the inmate, the date of the death or the cause.

There have been no violent incidents leading to death or suicide attempts leading to death at the jail in 2018, the department said.

Chief coroner Dr. Desmond Colohan said after the investigation by his office is complete, a decision will be made whether to hold an inquest.

The coroner said that will depend on whether the death was preventable or whether it was due to natural causes.