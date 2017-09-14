The P.E.I. town of Cornwall has a new location for its youth centre, and it hopes it will be able to both attract more youth and be open longer hours.

The youth centre opened two years ago in East Wiltshire School, but that was always understood to be an interim measure. Town parks and recreation manager Kim Meunier said the new location in West River United Church provides the club with a space it can call its own.

Kim Meunier says the new space is one the youth centre can call its own. (CBC)

"With that location it opens up the opportunity for extended hours, maybe to have a special event on a weekend, those sorts of things," Meunier said.

The centre is now looking for donations to permanently furnish the new space, such as furniture, board games, and games tables.

The centre had been attracting about 15 students a day, mostly from junior high, but the centre is open to high school students as well. The new space has room for up to 50, and Meunier hopes to attract a larger crowd. The centre had been open from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., but now has the option of extending those hours.

Anyone with something to donate to the centre should call the Cornwall town hall and talk to Meunier.