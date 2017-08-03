Cornwall, P.E.I., residents should restrict their water usage immediately due to extremely dry weather and lower-than-average rainfall, according to a news release from the Town of Cornwall.

"This is to allow the water system to recover from higher than average usage that has been depleting the town reservoir," read the release.

Utility and public works manager Matt Duffy said Cornwall residents should be prepared to restrict all non-essential water at least "for the next week" or at least until there is some rainfall or less dry weather.

Non-essential water usage includes:

Watering lawns or gardens.

Washing vehicles/driveways/buildings.

Letting water run when not being used.

MORE P.E.I NEWS | Charlottetown closes out summer with Victoria Park festival

MORE P.E.I NEWS | Federal government announces funding for community projects in eastern P.E.I.