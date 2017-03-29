Like many places, Cornwall, P.E.I., has a lot of stories about people meeting and becoming romantically involved.

But the story of Advena and Jim is unique wherever you are.

Those are two of the characters in Margaret Westlie's eighth novel Another Way of Being.

Westlie explained on CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet that Advena is a human-alien hybrid who grew up on a spaceship. As Advena got older and matured, she started to have human urges.

That led her to tag along with her alien father — the spaceship commander — the next time he traveled to Earth.

When Advena met Jim

But Advena decides to hide and stay behind. As it turns out, Advena is in Cornwall, where she meets Jim. From that romantic encounter comes a daughter — Nova.

Years later, Advena returns to Cornwall with Nova to find Jim.

Originally, it was written as a short story about 20 years ago. But in 2012, Westlie decided to turn the story into a novel after hearing about a newspaper article that discussed a possible UFO sighting over the West River in Cornwall.

'Such joy in writing these stories'

Westlie said it's fun to incorporate P.E.I. into her stories.

"I have such joy in writing these stories. I really do. And, I wonder sometimes what the people think, what citizens think. I mean, what are they going to think about this one?" she said.

The public book launch is scheduled for April 8 at 2 p.m. at the Confederation Centre Public Library.