The Town of Cornwall wants to hear from residents about a proposal to increase the allowed height of buildings.

The current maximum height for a building in the P.E.I. town is 35 feet (10.7 metres). Council is considering raising that to 40 feet (12.2 metres).

CAO Kevin McCarville said the restriction was based on the firefighting capability in the town.

"It was 35 [feet] for years, and that was back before the capabilities of the fire department are what they are now," he said.

"They now have a new truck and ladder trucks and they can handle higher buildings."

Public meeting planned

McCarville said council had been mulling over a change, and it now has a specific request from a developer who wants to put up a taller building.

Council is also looking for input on the rezoning of two areas along the Trans-Canada Highway for apartment buildings and townhouses.

Council will hold a public meeting July 13 at the Cornwall Civic Centre starting at 7 p.m.