A Clyde River resident is raising her concerns about heavy traffic making roundabouts difficult to navigate.

Luella Bredin said that when she was trying to enter the left lane of the roundabout at Maypoint Rd. on Wednesday afternoon she was unable to.

"They were just streaming, so many cars were coming in," she said.

"I waited and waited and I just couldn't do it, so I turned right and went down to the bottom of the hill and turned around and came back."

'Nothing to stop it'

Bredin said that when there were traffic lights to stem the flow of cars, it wasn't difficult to enter the roundabout to go towards Cornwall.

"Now there's nothing to stop it, they just keep streaming in," she said.

"I've just talked to so many people who are so frustrated by it."

Luella Bredin says that both the Maypoint Rd. and York Point Rd. roundabouts are difficult to navigate because of heavy traffic. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

Bredin said that she would like to see a light installed to create breaks in traffic but doubts that is going to happen.

The Department of Transportation, Energy and Infrastructure says they haven't received any complaints about the roundabouts, though some people have asked for a refresher on what proper protocol is for going through a roundabout.

There is information online to help drivers familiarize themselves with roundabouts.