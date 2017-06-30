RCMP are investigating a break and enter Sunday in Cornwall where a gun was stolen.

The theft happened between 10:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Meadowbank Road.

A number of items were taken, including a .22 caliber Cooey rifle and a large antique Chinese jewellery box

"Well, of course with a firearm being one of the stolen items, there's always a concern that it may fall into the wrong

hands and our number one priority always is the safety of the public," said Sgt. Leanne Butler, the operations NCO at the Queens RCMP detachment.

"So not knowing who has it, is what's the most concerning."

Anyone with information on this case should call the Queens RCMP or Crimestoppers.