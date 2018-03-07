Proposals for two new subdivisions and expansion of another in Cornwall, P.E.I., are going to a public meeting next week to gauge residents' reactions to the developments.

Nearly 200 new units total are being proposed in three different areas of the town. The plans include a mix of townhouses, single-family homes, semi-detached homes and apartments.

Coun. Peter Meggs, chair of the planning committee, said the town has already been fielding calls from residents concerned about the projects.

"You never quite know what to expect at a public meeting, but I'm sure that there might be one or two concerns that people have about something new like this coming along and we're going to be there as listeners and to hear what people have to say and then we take everything back to planning board," Meggs said.

3 subdivisions

Single-storey townhouses have been proposed for three lots at the west end of town, with 21 total new units along the Trans Canada Highway.

Another proposal is for the West River Estates subdivision on Ferry Road. The nine-hectare parcel of land would have 78 units that are a mix of single-family homes, semi-detached homes and townhouses.

The final proposal is for further development of the Harvest Hills subdivision. The developers are proposing two more phases. The first would be 18 single-family homes and five semi-detached units, and then in the next phase, 48 apartment units, and some townhouses and semi-detached homes.

Cornwall construction boom

Meggs said the potential new developments come after a busy building season last year and as the new Trans Canada Highway bypass nears its expected completion next year.

"I think people are understanding that as the bypass proceeds, the opportunities for development in Cornwall are hopefully going to be even rosier and it's a good time to be looking at these sort of developments," Meggs said.

Residents' feedback will be taken into account by the planning committee and the town council, Meggs said.

"We also want to make sure people understand we want to make sure the integrity of existing neighbourhoods is respected as well," Meggs said, "and we are taking people's concerns into account when we go ahead and either grant permission or ask developers to makes some amends to their proposals."

The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Centre.