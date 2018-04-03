Construction resumes on Cornwall highway bypass

Phase 2 of the Cornwall bypass connecting North River and New Haven has resumed construction now that spring has arrived on P.E.I.

The project, originally estimated at $65 million, is now expected to cost about $58 million and is on schedule to open in October 2019.

"We're putting up the structures to support the overhead sign," said Stephen Yeo, chief engineer with P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation. "Next Wednesday, you should see the overhead structures themselves go up on the York Point Road and the Warren Grove Road."

Traffic will experience delays of five to 10 minutes in the coming days and weeks while cranes manoeuvre the overhead structures into place, Yeo said.

The upright supports are being installed near the new highway alignment in places such as Highway 1, Linwood Road, Cornwall Road, Warren Grove Road and York Point Road.

There will be more specific announcements around when the delays are expected for individual locations, Yeo said.

'Really take shape'

The signs are the first part of the construction, but a majority of this phase will be moving earth, including around areas that will have overpasses.

Traffic will be delayed while cranes lift overhead signs in place. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We'll be completing most of the earth work this year so by the fall you'll see the alignment really take shape ending up in New Haven," Yeo said.

Construction on Linwood Road of a 12-metre-high steel arch is expected to take a few weeks. It will allow traffic to pass under the new alignment.

'By the fall you'll see the alignment really take shape ending up in New Haven,' says chief engineer Stephen Yeo. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It's on a seasonal road. The road's not open now, so it will continue to be closed for the next month while we install that," Yeo said.

Crews will then begin work in June on the Cornwall Road structure, which will include two roundabouts.

"People living on the Cornwall Road will see a lot of work done this year but they'll transition through it," said Yeo, adding that the road will remain open throughout the process, and drivers should expect delays.

New bridge to start in June

Building a 120-metre-long bridge over the Clyde River will be a major part of the project that will also start in June and end next summer.

A bridge will be built over the Clyde River starting this summer. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Construction will begin with pillars in the water, followed by work on the abutments on the riverbanks. The bridge itself will be put in place next summer.

"There will be a lot of environmental controls and work the contractor will have to follow, but I don't anticipate there will be any problems with it," Yeo said.

