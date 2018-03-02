A Cornwall man is facing charges under the Environmental Protection Act and the Pesticide Control Act regulations after about 25 fish were found dead in October.

P.E.I.'s conservation officers investigated a fish kill on Hyde Creek on Oct. 10, 2017. It was reported after several dead trout were found by locals.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety said in a news release that water, soil, vegetation and fish samples were collected for testing.

A Cornwall man is facing charges under the Environmental Protection Act relating to spills under the Pesticide Control Act regulations relating to improper discharge of pesticides.



In addition to the charges, the man was also given two warnings related to pesticide records-keeping and storage.

The case will be before the courts in late March.