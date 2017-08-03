There was a fire at a family home in Cornwall, P.E.I. Wednesday night.
The call to the fire on Cornwall Road came about 10 p.m.
No one was injured, according to the Red Cross, but the family of seven had to have assistance with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basics.
The five children range in age from four to their early 20s.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Basin Head painting part of Canada East to West art project
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Charlottetown Festival 'like Broadway' says Cheers star George Wendt