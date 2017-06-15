Health PEI says it has found a replacement physician who will take over Dr. D.I. Stewart's family medical practice in Cornwall, P.E.I., when he retires.

Stewart will leave at the end of the month, with the new doctor expected to start later this summer.

Health PEI is also recruiting a nurse practitioner at the practice.

According to Health PEI, Dr. Stewart's patients, of which there are approximately 2,600, will be provided with more information about the transition period in July, and how they can continue to access care.