Cornwall family doctor leaving practice, but staying on P.E.I.

Health PEI has clarified the situation with Dr. Joey Giordani, a Cornwall family doctor.

Earlier this month PC MLA Jamie Fox stood in the legislature to ask Health Minister Robert Mitchell what was being done about the patients of Giordani, whom he said was leaving the province.

In a statement Tuesday, Health PEI said Giordani is closing down his family practice as of July 31 for personal reasons, but added he will be staying on the Island.

Giordani is interested in continuing work in the Island's health care system, the statement says, and what that new role will be is being worked out.

Mitchell said in the legislature Tuesday the province is working on recruiting a family doctor to take over Giordani's practice. He said that could turn out to be a permanent doctor, a locum, or a nurse practitioner.

