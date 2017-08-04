People living in Cornwall, P.E.I. are being asked to reduce their water usage as result of this summer's extremely dry weather and lower-than-average rainfall.

"We're basically asking that our utility customers restrict their non-essential water usage," said Matt Duffy, the utility and public works manager from the Town of Cornwall.

Duffy said residents are being asked to avoid common summer practices such as watering lawns, washing vehicles or washing down driveways or buildings.

Duffy said he understands that people are also trying to battle the effects of the dry weather, but that conserving water will help public works officials manage the situation. A computer tracks water consumption throughout the town, and Duffy said it reveals the hours between 6 and 9 p.m. tend to be when residents waste the most water.

Uncharted territory

Duffy added that town officials are noticing the local reservoir is becoming depleted, in what is "uncharted territory" for Cornwall. He said if the area doesn't see any rain and residents don't change their usage habits, the situation could become more dire in a matter of weeks.

"Eventually what you'll start to see is with the higher elevation of the town, we'll experience low water pressure," Duffy said. "That could interfere with our ability to use water for just normal stuff like drinking and bathing and that kind of thing."

Duffy also said the town's population continues to grow, and there's been large amounts of residential construction, which both impact the town's water supply. He added the town is looking to implement universal metering over the new couple of years.